Minister says China-Azerbaijan political dialogue in high level

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan is China’s largest trade partner in the South Caucasus region and the two countries have been developing ties in the political sphere in recent years.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that there is a high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and China based on mutual understanding and trust.

Bayramov made the remark at the meeting with China’s Ambassador Guo Min in the Foreign Ministry on August 19.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on further expansion of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as within international organizations.

Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and China in the political, economic, trade, humanitarian and healthcare spheres.

Furthermore, the sides emphasized that the visits at the level of heads of state gave impetus to the development of relations between the two countries. The principled position of the sides on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states was also underlined.

Informing the Chinese envoy about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Bayramov touched upon the pre-planned provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border on July 12. The minister said that this provocation served the military-political goals of Armenia and aimed to hinder substantive talks on the settlement of the conflict.

The ambassador stressed China's firm position on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Guo Min said that China highly appreciates Azerbaijan's activities during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, especially a number of global initiatives put forward by the President of Azerbaijan over COVID-19.

The sides also stressed the importance of international cooperation and solidarity amid the fight over pandemic.

Emphasizing the technical support provided by China, Bayramov noted that it is a clear example of commitment to the traditions of friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and China, and expressed gratitude for the support and solidarity shown in these difficult times.

It should be noted that on February 12, Azerbaijan sent medical supplies to Xian and Mianyang cities of China as part of friendship and cooperation relations between Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city and Chinese cities. On April 3-23, and May 21, Azerbaijan received the sets of medical supplies sent by the Chinese government in accordance with the assistance act signed between the two countries on April 2.

Along with the help of the Chinese government, within the framework of assistance to Azerbaijan, the relevant medical supplies were sent by Sichuan province, Xi'an, Minyan and Chudzhou cities, Jiangjin district of Chongqing city, funds of Alibaba and Jack Ma, Huawei and other various structures.

On August 4, via the special flight organized by the Azerbaijani Airlines, a group of ten Chinese doctros visited Azerbaijan to help the country’s fight against COVID-19. Humanitarian assistance consisting of medical equipment was also delivered through this flight to Azerbaijan.

The two countires have also been developing trade relations.

On 11 August, Azerbaijan presented its products under "Made in Azerbaijan" brand at the 4th China High-End Wine and Spirits Expo 2020, which has become the first alcoholic beverage exhibition in China held in 2020 with the participation of the world's leading wine producers such as France, Spain, New Zealand and Chile attracted more about 35,000 visitors.



