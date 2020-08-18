Senior official: Azerbaijan-Georgia ties example to other countries

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev has hailed his country’s ties with neighbouring Georgia, in the same speech where he also thanked Tbilisi for not allowing the transport of weapons bound to Armenia via Georgian territories.

Azerbaijan’s relations with Georgia “are one of the most successful models of good neighborliness and can serve as an example for other countries,” Hajiyev said in an interview with Azertag on August 17.

“There is a constructive dialogue based on trust between the Azerbaijani government and the current Georgian government. We discuss any issue openly and amicably. This cooperation is mutually beneficial and serves the interests of our peoples and states. We highly appreciate the fact that official Tbilisi did not allow the use of the country’s territory as a transit for transportation of weapons sent to Armenia these days. Both the Azerbaijani and Georgian governments are determined to further deepen relations,” Hajiyev said.

The senior official emphasized that both Azerbaijan and Georgia are suffering from the violation of their territorial integrity and support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The two countries have relations of friendship and strategic partnership, he said.

Speaking about large-scale joint energy and transport projects between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Hajiyev said that the two countries are anticipating another success story – the Southern Gas Corridor by the end of the year.

“Azerbaijani companies are major taxpayers in Georgia. Our companies have a number of new proposals for further development of economic cooperation,” he noted.

It should be noted that on July 24, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia denied reports that Georgia’s territories were used to send 300 units of military equipment to Armenia from Russia, saying that it is impossible for anything to threaten the Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, “which are of the highest quality.”

On July 26, Adviser to the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Chikovani also denied as false media reports that weaponst bound to Armenia were transported via Georgia.