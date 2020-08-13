Azerbaijani troops to participate in Tank Biathlon 2020 in Russia

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the “Tank Biathlon” military competition to be held in Russia from August 23 to September 5, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on August 13.

Tank crews from over 20 countries will participate in the “Tank Biathlon – 2020” that will be held in “Alabyno” military ground, Moscow Region as part of the International Army Games 2020.

At the competition, the crews will demonstrate their driving, shooting and obstacle crossing skills. The military ground is composed of various sites with ramparts, ditches, firing emplacements and lines.

On August 23, the opening ceremony of the competition will take place with the “tank ballet” show and the first heats. The final stages will be held on September 3-4, and the competition will end with a ?ynological exhibition performance and award ceremony on September 5.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani servicemen first participated in the “Tank Biathlon” competition in 2016.

Azerbaijani tank crews competed with the teams of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan in the final relay race in the first division in the “Tank Biathlon 2019” competition and took the 4th place in the competition.

In the meantime, a video conference with the participants of the "Sea Cup" international contest has been held in the headquarters of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan.

During the video-conference, the representatives of the participating countries were provided with detailed information on the preparations for the contest and it was noted that due to the COVID-19 virus, Kazakhstan and Iran will not participate in the "Sea Cup" contest this year.

Thus, the "Sea Cup" international contest is planned to be held as part of the International Army Games - 2020 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea from 25 August to 4 September this year.







