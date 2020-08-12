Turkish military officials to observe joint drills in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

A large military delegation from Turkey headed by Defence Minister Hulusi Akar will visit Azerbaijan today to observe the large-scale joint military drills, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on 12 August.

The military delegation will observe the final episode of the first stage of Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Land Forces and the Air Force of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The Turkish delegation will be represented by Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yashar Guler, commanders of the branches of the Armed Forces, and other high-ranking officers.

The observation of the final episode will take place within the framework of the Distinguished Visitors Day of the exercises.

It should be noted that The Land and Air forces of the two countries are participating in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces were held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces were conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

The personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.

Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

The meeting took place after Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu.

During the meeting, Cavushoglu commented on the joint military drills between the two countries, saying that “Turkey-Azerbaijan "TurAz Kartali" joint military exercises, have been continuing since 2014, are the best indicator of cooperation in this field.”