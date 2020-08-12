President Ilham Aliyev views new TX London taxis delivered to Baku [UPDATE]

Meeting modern standards, 100 new six-seat TX model of London taxis of the Baku Taxi Service Limited Liability Company under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies are ready for service.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed the new taxis.

Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade informed head of state about the features of the new taxis.

It was noted that both the driver and passengers of the new taxis were provided with complete safety and comfort. The new TX taxi has several advantages, among which is that the taxi model is powered by electricity rather than fuel, the car can be powered both at home and at specially installed stations. In addition, the car with a smart configuration goes up to 130 kilometers on clean electricity, then it is possible to change the mode, which means zero damage to the environment.

Moreover, the car warns the driver about speed limits on the road. When the driver loses control or changes his trajectory, special sensors transmit the relevant information to the driver.

Furthermore, the passenger cabins of the new taxis are wider than those of other "London" taxis and can accommodate six seats. Cars are equipped with USB, Wi-Fi and GPS ports. There is a glass partition to minimize contact between driver and passenger, which is very convenient in terms of isolation and social distance during a pandemic. Moreover, there is a special microphone for communication with the driver, a Braille control panel for visually impaired passengers and a board with instructions for the hearing impaired. In addition, the car is equipped with a ramp for disabled people.

Additionally, in these taxis it is possible pay through a POS terminal.

President was informed that currently, 1,200 taxis of "Baku Taxi Service" LLC serve residents of the capital.

It should be noted that new taxis are equipped with Android, which opens a wide range of opportunities for drivers. Thus, drivers can control the whole process through a monitor.



