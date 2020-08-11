Serbia voices support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

By Azernews





Serbia and Azerbaijan have expressed support for each other’s territorial integrity, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic who is in official visit in Baku told reporters on August 11.

Stefanovic said that Serbia and Azerbaijan have discussed security cooperation and reached an agreement in expanding cooperation in the exchange of sensitive information, counter-terrorism and other significant fields.

“At the same time, we held discussions in the field of economic cooperation, and we believe that cooperation in this area can be further deepened,” Stefanovic added. Stefanovic emphasized that Serbia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and have strong friendly relations.

The presser followed the meeting held between the Serbian delegation and senior Azerbaijani officials - Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov, Presidential Aide and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Eldar Hasanov.

Nebojsa Stefanovic is also Secretary of the National Security Council and Interior Minister of Serbia.

“I believe that through these visits and meetings we will achieve a higher level of cooperation,” Stefanovic said, adding that his visit Baku aims to further develop the relations between the two countries. “Our goal is to strengthen cooperation not only in the field of security, but also in other areas,” Stefanovic told the media.

The Serbian minister stressed that true friendship between the presidents, governments and peoples of the two countries can also be reflected in the economic sphere.

“We are very pleased with the activities of Azerbaijani companies operating in Serbia, they are very effective. We believe that this cooperation can be further expanded and has great potential for this. This cooperation can be beneficial for both parties. I believe that this cooperation will bring the two countries closer in the future. "

The Serbian deputy prime minsiter noted that during the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of resolving all conflicts peacefully on the basis of UN principles.

"I think this is important for the future of the countries facing the conflict and is in the interests of both countries," he added.

The Serbian delegation’s visit to Baku follows the phone conversation held between President Ilham Aliyev and Serbian President Alexandar Vu?i? on August 7. During the phone call, Vu?i? said that a high-level Serbian delegation would be sent to Azerbaijan in the near future to investigate Armenia’s use of Serbian-made weapons during the recent cross-border clash with Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Armenia’s use of Serbian-made ammunition in shelling Azerbaijani military and civilian positions that killed servicemen and a civilian, has caused concern among the Azerbaijani public.

It should be noted on July 20, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned Serbia's Chargé d'Affaires Danica Veinovic over the delivery of a large amount of military ammunition and mortar from Serbia to Armenia.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region.

Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars and tanks. Azerbaijan has also downed six Armenian UAVs.

Azerbaijan lost 12 servicemen, including an army general, during cross-border clashes from July 12 till July 16. Armenian forces have also been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz. An Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces on July 14.







