By Trend

The Special Forces Units were also involved in the first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical Exercises, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the course of this stage of the exercises, Special Forces worked out combat-training tasks to arrive in designated areas by helicopters, to assault on important strategic and military facilities by means of covertly moving through territory with different terrain relief, as well as to seize advantageous positions.