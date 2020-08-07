Azerbaijan downs another Armenian UAV

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Air Defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Force destroyed another tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Armenia on August 6, the Defence Ministry’s press service has reported.

The units of the Armenian armed forces, using the UAV, sought to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border on August 6 afternoon, the ministry said. The UAV was immediately destroyed.

It should be noted that this is the sixt tactical UAV of the Armenian armed forces destroyed by the Azerbaijani Air Defense units since 16 July.