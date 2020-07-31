Turkish F-16 aircraft in Azerbaijan to participate in military exercises

By Trend

F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 'TurAz Qartal?-2020' joint exercises, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the anthems of the two states were performed, a minute of silence was honored in memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who died for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Speakers at the event noted the importance of conducting military exercises in Azerbaijan and wished the participants good luck in performing combat missions.