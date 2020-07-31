Azerbaijan dismisses Armenia's claims of it being attacked from Nakhcivan

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has commented on the information spread by the Armenian media that the positions of the Armenian armed forces were allegedly shot at from the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

“The news disseminated by the Armenian media is a lie. On the contrary, in response to the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian army, the units of the Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army took adequate measures,” the ministry stressed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.