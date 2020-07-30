Azerbaijan downs another Armenia UAV

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Air Defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Force destroyed another tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Armenia, the Ministry of Defense reported on July 29.

Thus, using the tactical UAV, the units of Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army’s units in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border in the evening of July 29.

The ministry said that the Azerbaijani Air defence units immediately detected and destroyed the Armenian tactical UAV.

It should be noted that this is the fifth tactical UAV of the Armenian armed forces destroyed by the Azerbaijani Air Defense units since 16 July.