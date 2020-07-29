President Aliyev inaugurates new projects in Ismayilli

President Aliyev arrived in Ismayilli region on July 29 where he inaugurated a number of projects.

First, the president familiarized himself with the project of reconstruction of part of the Baku-Shamakhi-Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway.

Later, he attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the “DOST Evi” Creative, Exhibition and Sales Center under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Ismayilli.

The president also inaugurated the Mughanli-Ismayilli (30 km) -Tazakand-Aghbulag-Goshakand highway (8 km) that was put into operation after reconstruction.

During the same visit, President Aliyev inaugurated a modular hospital in Ismayilli for patients with COVID-19.







