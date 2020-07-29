California's Lieutenant Governor condemns violence against Azerbaijanis in LA

By Trend





Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis condemned the violence by the radical Armenians against peaceful Azerbaijani community members in Los Angeles, Trend reports.

“I was disappointed to learn that a demonstration outside the Azerbaijani Consulate in LA last week turned violent & resulted in injuries. Everyone has a right to peacefully express their views, but there's no place in our state for violence against others,” she posted on her Twitter page.

Azerbaijan’s Consul General in LA Nasimi Aghayev thanked Kounalakis for her condemnation of this violence against Azerbaijani community members and stated that “Such violence has no place in California or anywhere else.”

Serving as the 50th lieutenant governor of California since 2019, Eleni Kounalakis is the first woman elected to this office. Kounalakis previously served as the United States Ambassador to Hungary from 2010 to 2013.

The clashes between Azerbaijanis and Armenians in Los Angeles were triggered by gross ceasefire violations by Armenian armed forces on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the direction of Tovuz district of Azerbaijan. The fighting continued in the following several days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

Meanwhile a group of Armenians living in Los Angeles, California, attacked and injured a group of Azerbaijanis who gathered to peacefully protest the Armenian aggression.

The incident took place July 21 in front of Azerbaijan's Consulate in the city where Armenians verbally and physically assaulted Azerbaijanis across the street, despite tight security measures by the L.A. Police Department.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







