Envoy: Palestine supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The State of Palestine firmly supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and stands for the implementation of the UN Security Council over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Palestinian Ambassador Nasir Abdulkarim said during the meeting with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the ministry’s press service reported on July 27.

The ambassador also expressed condolences to the families of the Azerbaijani servicemen killed as a result of the military provocation committed by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on 12 July.

The ambassador noted with satisfaction that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has always demonstrated cooperation and coordination in the activities of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan. Speaking about the bilateral relations, Nasir Abdulkarim said that there are fraternal ties between the two peoples, and the relations between the countries have historical roots.

The minister emphasized the mutual support of both sides within the international framework. It was also stressed that so far, mutual visits between the two countries have contributed to the development of these relations.

Bayramov informed Nasir Abdulkarim about Armenia’s deliberate military provocation committed on the border and the current situation in the region. He noted that Armenian could achieve none of its goals, on the contrary, it once again showed its aggressive nature and faced the decisive position of the international community.

Bayramov, noting that Armenia’s aggressive policy is the root of the tension in the region, emphasized the need to eliminate the consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict should serve this purpose.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan demands substantive and results-oriented negotiations and does not participate in the negotiations just for the sake of negotiations.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, the Palestinian ambassador conveyed the congratulations of the Palestinian Foreign Minister and his best wishes to Bayramov on ensuring Azerbaijan’s national interests on the international arena.







