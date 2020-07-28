Five Armenians arrested in Moscow after attack on Azerbaijanis

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

A court in Moscow arrested five Armenians for attacking Azerbaijanis in the Russian capital, TASS reported on July 27.

The Nikulinskiy court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for five Armenian nationals - Nikoyan Artak, Apreyan Arsen, Apreyan Armen, Nikoyan Seyran, Petrosyan Argisht - who are all charged under Article 213 (hooliganism) the Russian Federation’s Criminal Code.

The court is also currently considering a petition for the arrest of Narek Petrosyan and Razmik Sahakyan, who are also accused under the same article.

Azerbaijanis in Russia have come under Armenian attacks in several incidents recently.

It should be noted that earlier, on July 22, police in Belgium arrested seventeen Armenians for attacking Azerbaijanis outside of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium. The arrests come after a violent attack on Azerbaijanis outside of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium on July 22 where Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission and community members were attacked by Armenians who threw stones and sharp objects at them.

Armenian hate groups also targeted Azerbaijanis separately, attacking them in large groups in different parts of Belgium. A graphic video of an Azerbaijan man being beaten and insulted by around ten Armenian men in Brussels went viral.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced on July 23 that it was investigating hate crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Los Angeles. Seven Azerbaijanis were attacked by a large group of Armenian protesters outside of Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles on July 21.

Armenians stepped up hate crimes against Azerbaijanis following the cross-border clashes initiated with Armenian forces firing artillery at Azerbaijani positions in Tovuz on July 12. Azerbaijan retaliated by destroying Armenian military positions, equipment and manpower. Twelve Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, and a civilian were killed during Armenian attacks.