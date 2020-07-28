Azerbaijani FM thanks Iran for fair position on recent Armenian military provocation

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has thanked Iranian Ambassador Javad Jahangirzadeh for voicing Tehran's fair position over the military provocation committed by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijan-Armenian border on July 12, the ministry’s press service reported on 27 July.

Bayramov made the remarks while receiving Jahangirzadeh on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

Bayramov commended Iran's position on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that is based on international law as well as Iran's unequivocal support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

It was emphasized during the meeting that Iran has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. Moreover, during the meeting, it was stressed that Azerbaijan's concerns is also shared by Iran.

Furthermore, Bayramov spoke about the development of friendly, fraternal and cooperative relations between the two countries in the form of mutual respect and support based on deep historical roots.

The minister noted the development of relations and mutual support between the two countries in the regional and multilateral frameworks.

Recalling Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev's contribution to these relations, the minister said that the development of cooperation at the level of leaders of both countries is in the focus of attention.

In turn, Jahangirzadeh on behalf of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, congratulated Bayramov on his recent appointment as the Foreign Minister. The ambassador also expressed his gratitude for the support provided to him during his diplomatic term.

Jahangirzadeh stressed that all opportunities were mobilized for the development of bilateral relations during his tenure as ambassador, and expressed confidence that his successor will spare no effort to further develop these relations.

The ambassador recalled Azerbaijan’s support to Iran over coronavirus pandemic, saying that this help will not be forgotten.

