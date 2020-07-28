President Aliyev signs order to ensure efficient use of water resources

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed the Order on additional measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources, the presidential website has reported.

The new order was signed in a bid to increase water resources in the country, to improve the supply of drinking water and irrigation water to consumers.

In this regard, the president approved the "Action Plan for 2020-2022 on ensuring efficient use of water resources".

In line with the order, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to approve every year the water balance of the country for the last three years on the basis of the actual, expected and forecast indicators of the current year.

Furthermore, the Cabinet of Ministers has been ordered to approve the rules of paid water use in coordination with the President of Azerbaijan within two months and ensure the organization of accounting for paid water use among economic entities in accordance with these rules and with the Water Code of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the commission established by the Presidential Order (dated April 15 2020) "On measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources", will coordinate the activities of state bodies (institutions) during the implementation of the Action Plan and provide regular information to the president on the results of the work done.

The Commission will also ensure the cooperation with scientific institutions (organizations), specialists, non-governmental organizations, international experts and international financial institutions in order to ensure efficient and economical use of water resources in the fields of irrigation, drinking water supply, energy and industry.

According to the order, the Ministry of Economy will provide submission of relevant information on the state cadastre of lands and the state register of real estate to “Azmelsutasarrufat” OJSC and “Azersu” OJSC in connection with the implementation of the envisaged measures in the Action Plan.

Furthermore, jointly with the Ministry of Finance, the ministry will submit proposals to the president on the financial resources required for the implementation of the measures provided for in this Order in line with the terms of implementation of these measures.

Moreover, Azercosmos OJSC has been instructed to provide the necessary support to the Commission's activities related to the assessment of water resources and ensuring their efficient use via satellite services.