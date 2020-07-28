Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Major platform for world leaders

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilvoa

With his rich legacy, Nizami Ganjavi influenced the development of poetry in many other countries of Western and Central Asia.

One of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry takes a special place in the country's literature. His five poems, collectively known as the Khamsa (Quintet), are considered the treasury of Azerbaijani poetry.

For many years, the poet's legacy has been actively promoted by the center named after him.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a cultural, non-profit, non-political organization that includes a number of highly respected and recognized international figures.

The Center was founded in 2012 under the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In his interview with Azernews, Secretary General of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov provided insight into the Center's activities, its mission and future goals.

"The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was founded in 2012 under the decree of President Ilham Aliyev. There was a celebration timed to the anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi. Together with the co-chairs of the Center, former president of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga, director Library of Alexandria Ismail Serageldin and former president Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva we joined celebrations of Nizami's anniversary in Ganja. Furthermore, we held first discussions on the revival of Nizami's legacy with the Mayor Office. As you know, Nizami Ganjavi's legacy is widely spread from East to West. In many countries he is known as a Shakespeare of the East. With the support of the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev we established an institution to salute and honor the legacy of Nizami Ganjavi as well as to promote tolerance, dialogue, understanding and learning," said Muradov.

Speaking about the Center's activities, Rovshan Muradov stressed that the institution is working in two areas, one of which is dedicated to major international events like the Global Baku Forum, which was hosted under the auspices of President Ilham Aliyev last March.

"It is a massive event which is growing year by year. We also have regional level meetings. These meetings are mainly focused on discussing world crises like coronavirus pandemic, humanitarian and refugee crises and so on. Not so long ago Nizami Ganjavi Center addressed such issues as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Sustainable Development Goals, Women's rights and called for support of the people of Yemen. It turned out to be a global platform which gives stage for the word-leaders. The Center touches upon the most challenging issues of humanity. The center's second field is linked with a research of Nizamin Ganjavi legacy. For instance, co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Dr. Ismail Serageldim prepared special publications on the poet's legacy. The Center is also engaged in the research of Nizami's works stored in libraries.

In addition, the Center started collecting some manuscripts and digital copies of Nizami's works. Moreover, the Center also publishes articles on revival of Nizami's legacy," he said.

The Center's recent events include the celebration of UN's 75-year milestone anniversary of founding Charter with Marianna Vardinoyannis Foundation, the 65th Anniversary of the Russell-Einstein Manifesto, the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s prison release, a joint project with World Academy of Art and Science and a number of large-scale online conferences.

Secretary General of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov also shared the Center's future plans.

"So far, the upcoming events will be mainly conferences. We are also planning to hold a major virtual event during the UN general assembly with participation of all our members. The Center will also join a number of conferences that touch upon such issues as peace, security of children and much more. I would like to note that one of the Center's major goals is linked with the strengthening of partnership with China. A number of conferences have been already successfully organized in China. The next conference "Role of China in international relations: prospects of one belt, one road initiative" will discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the world," said Muradov.



