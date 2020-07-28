Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Peru

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Peru Martín Vizcarra Cornejo.

“Dear Mr President, it is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and the people of Peru,” the letter said.

“There are opportunities for further development of friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Peru, both bilaterally and across the multilateral platforms,” the letter said. “On this notable day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to your people.”