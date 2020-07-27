Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold large-scale military drills

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Land and Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold joint large-scale military exercises, the ministry said on July 27.

Thus, in line with the “Agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the military exercises will be focused on combat fire drills and flight-tactical training with the participation of both countries’ land and air forces.

During the joint military exercises, military personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery mounts, and mortars, as well as military aviation and air defence equipment of the armies of the two countries will be involved.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces will be conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.



