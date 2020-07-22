Armenians vandalise Azerbaijani embassy in France

By Akbar Mammadov

A group of Armenians have vandalized the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris during an unauthorized rally, the embassy reported on July 21.

“We strongly condemn the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians provocateurs,” the embassy said in a statement published in its Twitter account.

Armenian radical groups attacked the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France on July 19.

Another attack on the embassy building took place on July 14

The embassy called that attack an act of vandalism flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

It should be noted Armenian radical groups attacked a small group of Azerbaijani counter-protesters in front of the Azerbaijani General Consulate in Los-Angeles on July 22, as a result of which seven Azerbaijanis and one police officer of LAPD were injured. Armenians also sought to stage a provocation against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland on July 17.







