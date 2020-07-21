Presidential aide: Targeting critical facilities not on agenda

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Targeting of civilian objects, including critical objects in Armenia by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has not been on the agenda, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said in presser on July 21.

Hajiyev was commenting on Armenian allegations about Azerbaijan’s possible attack on Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia. The official said Armenia sought to politicize the issue by cicultation misinformation.

“The Armenian side uses the views expressed on an individual basis to cover up its crimes,” Hajiyev said.

He recalled former Armenian President’s statement that Armenia would target the oil and gas structures in and around Baku with Iskander missiles.

"During the recent events, Armenia stated that it will target critical oil and gas structures and critical facilities," Hajiyev said.