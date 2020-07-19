Azerbaijani FM had telephone conversation with Iranian counterpart

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif on July 17, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the telephone conversation, Zarif congratulated Bayramov on his appointment as the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wished him every success in his activities.

The ministers exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of the bilateral relations based on strong historical and cultural roots.

Stressing the importance of ensuring peace and security in the region, Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Tovuz district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and the current escalated situation in the region.

It was emphasized that only the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the return of IDPs to their homes can ensure the lasting peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

Bayramov thanked Iran for its position on supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Zarif stressed that his country is always ready to provide assistance in achieving progress towards the resolution of the conflict.