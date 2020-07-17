Turkish Defense Industries: All our capabilities, weaponry available to Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister, Commander of Detached Combined Arms Army, Colonel General Karam Mustafayev and Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense, Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov met with Turkish Defense Industries President Ismail Demir during their visit to Turkey.

Demir wrote about the meeting on his Tweeter page, Trend reports on July 17.

According to Demir, during the period when the whole world needs to see that two fraternal countries support each other, the representatives continue to discuss issues of cooperation in the defense industry.

"All experience, technology and capabilities of our defense industry including UAVs, weaponry, rockets and electronic systems, are available to Azerbaijan," he twitted. "Along with supplying new systems to the Azerbaijan Army, we will also cooperate in the areas of modernization of existing systems, maintenance and trainings. We are one nation, two states!"