Tajikistan concerned over aggravation of situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

By Trend

Tajikistan expresses concern about the aggravation of the situation and the armed incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which led to the human casualties, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

“We urge the parties to demonstrate maximum restraint to prevent further escalation of the difficult situation and adhere to the ceasefire,” the Tajik Foreign Ministry said. “We hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will use the political and diplomatic methods again to resolve the emerging issues as soon as possible. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims."