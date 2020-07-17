Armenia’s military provocation on border discussed at NAM session

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

The Non-Aligned Movement's Coordinating Bureau has held an emergency session upon Azerbaijan’s initiative to discuss the recent Armenian provocation on the Azerbaijani border, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on July 16.

Addressing the meeting, Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov spoke about the military aggression on the border that started with Armenia’s firing artillery at Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region on July 12 as well as about Azerbaijan’s retaliatory military operations.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijani civilians and civilian facilities have also been targeted by the Armenian troops against the international humanitarian law.

The minister state that Armenian was deliberately staging a provocation on the border with the intention to divert the attention from the country’s socio-economic, financial and political crisis that has been further worsened due to COVID-19.

He stressed that Armenia's actions were a serious violation of international law in general, as well as the Bandung Principles, which form the basis of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The minister said it was important that that the international community condemns Armenia’s provocation on the border and ensures that the conflict is resolved in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He also thanked the states who have demonstrated a principled position in their support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

It should be noted that an Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed in Armenian attack on July 14.