Azerbaijan confirms 493 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 493 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 16.

Some 561 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died.

So far, 26,165 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 17,256 patients have recovered, 334 people have died. Currently, 8,575 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,722 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 601,500 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.



