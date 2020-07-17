Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry warns of possible messages, hack attempts from Armenian side

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry warns against possible incoming SMS messages from Armenian side, Trend reports on July 16.

The ministry said that that Armenians are using Azerbaijani and Turkish languages, and they may start sending messages from certain numbers (050 558 28 81, 055 229 84 93 and +90 539 507 06 81) to learn about events happening in Azerbaijan.

"In no way respond to unknown messages," said the ministry.

“If your phone has applications such as Snapchat and PicsArt, delete them. Because the Armenians can hack them and steal private photos. Mostly female profiles are hacked, and through the stolen photos their owners are blackmailed,” said the statement.

“Your phone may receive a message linked from Instagram. Make sure you don't click on any links, which may reveal sensitive information once you do. If you receive such messages, immediately delete them," the warning said.



