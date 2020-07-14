Armenia’s Nazi nature behind shelling of populated territories

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

As in the events of April 2016, Armenia, by subjecting the densely populated territories of Azerbaijan to artillery fire, grossly violates all assumed obligations, fundamental norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service reported on July 13.

The leadership of Armenia, behind that provocation is revealing its Nazi nature, the message reads.

The ministry said that on July 13, Armenian armed forces opened a fire on the village of Dondar Gushchu in the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan with large-caliber weapons, demonstrating by this action once again its aggressive and terrorist nature.

As a result of the ongoing provocation of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani civilian population has not suffered losses and all enemy attacks are being adequately suppressed

On July 12, a military provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani- Armenian border was prevented and the enemy forces faced adequate retaliatory strikes.

During the day, the tense situation in the region continued and all attacks by the Armenian armed forces were responded with appropriate countermeasures.

“Let the leadership of Armenia be confident that every civilian in Azerbaijan shares and demonstrates the high tenacity and courage displayed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the battlefield. Because the position of Azerbaijan is the position of justice and is based on international law,” the message states.

“Let the leadership of Armenia, which continues its aggressive policy and seeks to consolidate the results of the occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, be confident that this policy promises it nothing but shame, collapse and self-destruction. Let the leadership of Armenia not think that their actions will go unpunished. As with any occupation, the occupation by Armenia is also temporary and the country will respond to all illegal actions,” the statement reads.