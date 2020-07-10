TODAY.AZ / Politics

Deputy Defence Minister dismissed

10 July 2020 [12:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to dismiss Deputy Defence Minister for Logistics and Chief of the Main Department for Logistic Support Fuad Mammadov, Trend reported on July 9, with reference to a source within the ministry.

Mammadov has been appointed to a relevant position at the ministry upon Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov’s order, the report said.

Nizam Osmanov has been appointed acting Deputy Defence Minister for Logistics and Chief of the Main Department for Logistic Support.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/195277.html

Print version

Views: 141

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also