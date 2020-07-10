Citizens in more cities, regions to receive unemployment benefits over COVID-19

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has increased the number of cities and regions where unemployed people will receive AZN 190 ($111.7) due to COVID-19.

According to the relevant decree, in connection with introduction of special quarantine regime in 6 more regions, including 3 cities, individuals registered as unemployed will be given one-time allowance in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Absheron, Sheki, Mingachevir, Jalilabad, Masalli, Goranboy, Goygol, Barda, Samukh, Siyazan and Khachmaz regions where the quarantine regime has been introduced, the Cabinet of Ministers' press service reported on July 8.

The payments will be given after repeated inspection in accordance with existing rules.

Lump-sum payments in the amount of AZN 190 have been given to citizens in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, as well as Absheron, Yevlakh, Jalilabad and Masalli regions so far after relevant inspection to verify they were unemployed.

Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev annonced earlier that a lump sum payment in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7) will be payed to 287,000 unemployed people in 16 cities and regions of Azerbaijan. These payments are for the unemployed and informally employed people who lost their income during the special quarantine regime.

Some AZN 55 million ($32.3M) have been allocated for this purpose.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On July 2, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till July 20.

The new lockdown will be imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 20. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.