PACE's double standards on Azerbaijan

The recent so-called “elections” held in Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region was another failure for Nikol Pashinyan and his puppets, as leading international organizations adopted several statements and documents unequivocally refusing to recognize this event as an electoral process.

The international community yet again supported Azerbaijan’s fair position, although there were those who pretended “not see anything”, for example, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

This organization is already known for its anti-Azerbaijani sentiments. Having lost its reputation, PACE has turned into a structure where Armenian lobbyists have taken roots, seeking to vilify Azerbaijan by means of provocative resolutions and statements pushed through Western organizations.

It is astonishing how PACE, which reacts literally to everything happening in Azerbaijan, does not “notice” what is happening in the occupied part of the country, closing its eyes to the long- term occupation, violation of the rights of millions of Azerbaijani refugees and IDP’s. Apparently, such selective blindness has a reason.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has already expressed his position on this matter, which he reiterated the other day during his visit to the frontline regions.

"The Council of Europe has been silent. Why? It is apparent. One of the main goals of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is to slander Azerbaijan, to undermine the country’s reputation, to spread fabrications about it, to encourage the adoption of fictitious reports, to support the "fifth column", traitors in Azerbaijan and in terms of the conflict - the Armenian side. That explains why the Council of Europe has not uttered a word in connection with these fictitious elections. What objectivity, what justice in this case we can talk about,” the president questioned.

MP Sevil Mikayilova said in an interview with Trend said that anti-Azerbaijani tendencies observed in PACE cause fair indignation among the Azerbaijani public. She stated that the adoption of biased decisions, false statements, biased assessment of events and processes can seriously undermine the political reputation of PACE.

Mikayilova noted the significance of values such as equal cooperation, democracy, intercultural dialogue, peace and security is decreasing within the PACE.

“There is an impression that PACE is turning into an organization that is governed by various circles for the purpose of political manipulation. Recently, we have been witnessing a growing increase in anti-Azerbaijani tendencies within this organization. It is no secret that PACE is gradually turning into a regional organization where double standards are flourishing. Unfortunately, we have been observing for over past 20 years that it has been acting as a political ally of certain forces acting against Azerbaijan,” the MP said.

“This organization’s antipathy towards Azerbaijan is obvious and has already acquired the form of a campaign. Apparently, Azerbaijan's achievements at the international level and the fact that reputable international organizations recognize and perceive our country as a reliable partner cause sharp irritation within PACE. Hence, ungrounded statements are voiced from time to time by this organization towards our country. For example, PACE's biased position in connection with the extraordinary parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan once again clearly demonstrated the true goals of this organization," the MP stated.

Another MP Arzu Nagiyev emphasized that PACE’s behavior is yet another manifestation of international organizations’ double standards against Azerbaijan.

"The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has not made any statement in connection with the illegal "elections" [in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh]. Their statements, in fact, have no meaning. The anti-Azerbaijani, pro-Armenian forces existing in the Council of Europe demonstrate a hostile stance towards Azerbaijan," Nagiyev said.

The MP added that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will remain Azerbaijan’s foreign and domestic policy priority in 2020.

Azerbaijan and the country's leadership have been consistently pursuing an independent policy which is primarily focused on the interests of the state and people. Due to this, Azerbaijan has been showing unprecedented pace of development in the global scale, becoming one of the most prosperous countries in the post-Soviet space.

Certain forces in the West are not happy with Azerbaijan’s independent, principled policies - they need weak Azerbaijan that only follows instructions.

Forces seeking to exert pressure on Azerbaijan, must finally understand this: Azerbaijan has always been the country pursuing an independent policy and will remain so. This is the country whose highest goal is to protect and restore its territorial integrity, as well as to constantly develop for the benefit of its citizens.

Azerbaijan will never turn away from this path. Policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, which are based on the wide support of the Azerbaijani people are the guarantor of this path.