Azerbaijani,Turkish leaders express solidarity in fight against COVID-19

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani President lham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have exchanged letters expressing their countries’ solidarity in fight against COVID-19.

“As in all areas, in the fight against COVID-19, Azerbaijan and Turkey show solidarity under the slogan ‘One nation, two states.’ I am confident that with our joint efforts we will be able to cope with the coronavirus,” Aliyev said in a letter sent to Erdogan on July 6.

Aliyev expressed gratitude to the Turkish president over the humanitarian aid sent to Azerbaijan recently over COVID-19, adding that "this is another clear example of brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries."

“I wish you good health, success in your work, and prosperity and peace to the brotherly people of Turkey,” the letter reads.

Similar thoughts of solidarity were expressed during Erdogan’s letter sent on July 5.

“We are ready to render all possible assistance to friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan under the slogan ‘One nation, two states’,” said Erdogan.

He also emphasized that in this context, Turkey is ensuring the delivery of medical supplies to Azerbaijan, which may be of some benefit to Azerbaijan's fight against the pandemic.

“Taking this opportunity, I once again express our support for Azerbaijan in the fight against the pandemic, and I sincerely wish you good health and happiness, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on behalf of my nation and myself,” Erdogan concluded.