President Aliyev congratulates former Kazakh president in phone call

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his anniversary and wished him good health and new achievements in his work for the development of Kazakhstan, the presidential website reported on July 6.

During the phone conversation, Aliyev noted the exceptional role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the establishment of the independent Republic of Kazakhstan.

The president also stressed that as a result of Nazarbayev’s tireless efforts, Kazakhstan has passed a great way of development, great achievements have been made in ensuring the welfare of the people and strengthening socio-political stability.

Furthermore, Aliyev said the friendly relations between national leader Heydar Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev played an important role in building bilateral ties.

At the same time, Aliyev commended Nursultan Nazarbayev's contribution to expanding cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries.

In his turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the attention, congratulations and kind words.

During the telephone conversation, confidence was also expressed that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan friendly relations will continue to develop successfully in all areas.