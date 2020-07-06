New modular hospital for COVID-19 patients inaugurated in Baku [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a modular hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients at the Emergency Situations Ministry's Medical Center in Baku's Khatai district, Azertag reported on July 6.

The modular hospital of the Medical Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations consists of 10 buildings and has all facilities to receive 800 patients. The conditions created in the modular hospital make it possible to carry out laboratory examinations as well as treatment works in a short period of time and with high quality.

Creation of modular hospitals is one of the most important steps taken by the Azerbaijani government to fight the coronavirus pandemic from the first days of its spread and plays an important role in ensuring unified management and medical coordination to provide coronavirus patients with necessary medical services.

According to the relevant orders of President Ilham Aliyev, construction of 10 modular hospital complexes has started in the country, some of which are already open. In total, the modular hospital complexes under construction will create 2,000 more beds in the country's healthcare system.

After acquainting with the conditions created at the Medical Center, the President gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Public Television and Khazar Television.







