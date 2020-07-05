Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 43 times

By Trend

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 43 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber weapons to escalate situation, Trend reports on July 5 referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions.

The enemy was suppressed by retaliation fire. Our units fully control the operational situation.