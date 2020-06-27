Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh appeals to UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie

By Trend

Head of International Relations department of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region Aybaniz Ismayilova sent an appeal to UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie on behalf of the community's women on the occasion of World Refugee Day which was marked on June 20, Trend reports citing the community.

“There are more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons in Azerbaijan. These people have a common destiny because of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia. Azerbaijan has been suffering from the aggressive and occupational policy of Armenia for about 30 years,” the appeal said.

“Despite the fact that the ceasefire regime has been announced 25 years ago, periodical short-term hostilities take place on the line of contact, military personnel die and are injured, and sometimes civilians also lose their lives in the conflict zone. During the first five years of the war, about one million people became refugees from the territories of Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenia. Thus, one million people displaced from the occupied cities, districts and villages were forced to settle in the safe districts of Azerbaijan," said the document.