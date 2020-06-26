Azerbaijan's Azercosmos, FMA issue statement on fires set by Armenian side in occupied territories

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC has analysed the images taken by Azersky satellite during the monitoring of fires set by the Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories in June this year, Trend reports.

The monitoring results were presented in the joint press statement of the company and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The analysis revealed that the Armenia set the fires in the village of Goyarkh and adjacent areas in Terter district occupied by Armenia, which are close to the line of contact in the direction of Armenian positions. In total, the fires were set in this territory covering 866 hectares.

Since early June this year, large-scale fires have been observed in the occupied settlements of Khidirli, Seyidli, Sarijali and Yusifjanli of Aghdam district, occupied Mughanli settlement of Khojavend district, as well as occupied Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli and Horadiz settlements of Fizuli district.

As a result of theenvironmental crimes committed by Armenia, the territory covered by the fires reached 2,422 hectares. As of now, daily monitoring of these territories by Azersky satellite is underway.

"Armenia, as it’s seen, continues its illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including the setting of arsons and performing other actions harmful to the environment. The activities aim to prolong and reinforce the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts of Azerbaijan, as well as to prevent the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their households.”

“Armenia, grossly violating the norms of international law, including humanitarian law, and the legislation of Azerbaijan, continues illegal activities in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding districts of Azerbaijan. Armenian physical and legal entities, as well as other persons and companies, bear administrative and legal responsibility for being involved in the illegal activities in the occupied territories,” said the document.

“The military occupation of the Azerbaijani territories is temporary, and these lands will be returned to the control of Azerbaijan. Armenia will pay the Azerbaijani side for the damage and bear legal responsibility for all the illegal actions," the joint statement concluded.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.