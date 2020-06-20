Azerbaijan opens new military unit on contact line

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Garayev has inaugurated a new military unit opened on the line of contact with Armenian troops, the local media reported on June 19.

"Administrative and service buildings have been built in the unit, security and fire alarm systems and internal communications have been installed. A guard town and a guard house have been built on the territory of the military unit," the report says.

In addition, a water purification device has been installed on the territory of the unit, water tanks for storing drinking water and fire fighting, as well as an underground pumping station, have been constructed.

High-voltage power lines, water and gas pipelines have been installed in the military unit.