Karabakh's Azerbaijani community protests Cannes Film Festival

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has protested the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival over the film screened by Armenia in occupied Karabakh.

In the protest letter, the Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community noted that Armenia had illegally screened the film “If there is wind” (Si le vent tombe) in the occupied Khojaly.

The letter reads that the Khojaly airport shown in the film presented to Cannes Festival belongs to Azerbaijan, and Armenia illegally restored the airport after the occupation.

The community also informed the festival organizers about the occupation of part of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, the expulsion of more than a million people and the inability of these people to return to their homes for nearly 30 years.

In the end, the letter concludes that the community hopes festival organizers will make efforts to restore justice and achieve a peaceful outcome to the conflict.

It should be noted that the Khojaly airport was first put into operation in Azerbaijan's same-named city occupied by Armenia on 26 February 1992. As a result of the occupation, the airport stopped its operation for air communication.

Although the airport, operated by the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh regime", was overhauled in 2009-2012 and was ready to be commissioned as an international airport, Azerbaijan and international community's strong objections have still been preventing it from using for flights. For this reason, the airport does not have special codes issued by the International Air Transport Association and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.