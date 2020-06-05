Karabakh's Azerbaijani community, French envoy discuss Karabakh conflict

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev held discussions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with France's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross.

The French ambassador posted about the meeting on his Twitter page on June 5.

"Great conversation yesterday with Tural Ganjaliyev and his team concerning his priorities - first and foremost promoting dialogue and a peaceful solution to the Nagorny-Karabakh conflict. Many thanks", Gross wrote.

It should be noted Tural Ganjaliyev is also an elected MP from Khankendi district of Azerbaijan.

In the meantime, France is also one of the mediators of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994 as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.