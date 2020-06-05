Baku: Armenia seeks to consolidate result of occupation

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva has said that the Armenian authorities seek to consolidate the result of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories, adding that Yerevan’s occupation policies are at the heart of the discord between the two nations.

Abdullayeva made this remark in a press conference held on June 5.

“Instead of eliminating the consequences of the war started by Armenia, the aggressor country's leadership's seeks to consolidate its consequences, that is the occupation of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories and attempts to continue the violation of the rights of hundreds of thousands of IDPs. It shows that those in charge of this country do not fully understand their responsibilities, and are indifferent to the future of their own country and its people”.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s recent statement on alleged anti-Armenian sentiments in Azerbaijan.

“The experience shows that Armenia seeks to raise the issue of anti-Armenian sentiment in Azerbaijan at a time when its arguments are exhausted, and has no word to say.

“However, the leadership of the occupying country, ignores the fact that Armenia's unfounded territorial claims and aggressive policy are at the root of this discord between the two nations in the region, and does not take any steps to eliminate the consequences of this hostility and conflict, pursues a blind policy far from reality, pragmatism and constructiveness”, Abdullayeva said.

The spokeswoman stressed that as a result of this policy, Armenia may face serious consequences.

Furthermore, reminding that Armenia is responsible for the bloodshed of thousands of civilians, the destruction of their lives, the violation of the rights of hundreds of thousands of people, as well as the gross violation of international obligations Abdullayeva noted that Yerevan “has no moral right to speak about law, rule or democracy, and moreover, has no moral right to report to others”.

She reminded the international community’s condemnation of Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories well as its responsibility determined by the relevant decisions of the European Court of Human Rights.

She also emphasized that if the Armenian leadership, as stated in the statements of official Yerevan, thinks of peace and security in the region, then it must withdraw the occupying forces from the territories of Azerbaijan and prepare its population for peace.

Armenia must demostrate "political will at the negotiations table with concrete results. Because the patience of neither Azerbaijan nor international mediators is inexhaustible”, added the spokeswoman.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.