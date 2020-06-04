Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in military parade in Moscow

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Army’s military servicemen will participate in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War to be held in Moscow on June 24.

According to the information provided on the website of the Ministry of Defense on 3 June, 75 military servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army will represent the country in this military parade.

In the parade, Azerbaijani servicemen will have a solemn procession with weapons made in the country.

A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, will attend the ceremony as a guest.