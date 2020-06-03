Azerbaijan's embassy to U.S. warns its citizens due to ongoing protests

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Embassy has issued a warning to its citizens over ongoing protests in a number of cities across the U.S.

“In connection with the ongoing events in a number of US cities, we strongly recommend that citizens of Azerbaijan currently in the United States refrain from travelling to areas where protests and riots occur, given the threats and risks to personal health and safety, to consider the possibility of postponing such visits in case of visits to the territories and to follow the rules established by the relevant local authorities and law-enforcement bodies in the territories where they live, including the curfew in case of the application,” the embassy stated in its Twitter account on June 1.

“In case of any incident involving the citizens of our country, please inform the Embassy's hotline”, the embassy added. The hotline of Azerbaijan’s Embassy to the USA is “202 560 35 83”.

It should be noted that at least 11 people have died and hundreds injured in protests against the death of African-American George Floyd in the United States in recent weekws.