Azerbaijan allocates $2m to religious communities

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ordered to provide financial assistance in the amount of AZN 3.25 million ($1.91M) to the country’s religious structures, the president’s press service reported on June 2.

According to the order, AZN 2 million ($1.2M) will be allocated to the Caucasus Muslim Board.

Moreover, the Baku-Azerbaijani Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church and the religious community of Mountain Jews of Baku will receive AZN 350.000 ($205.882) each.

Another AZN 150.000 ($88.235) will be allocated to the religious community of European Jews, religious structure of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan and the Albanian-Udin Christian Community.

Furthermore, in order to provide financial assistance to other non-Islamic religious communities, AZN 100.000 ($58.823) will be allocated to the Fund for promotion of spiritual values operating under the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations.

The funds will be allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of Azerbaijan, provided in the state budget for 2020 for provision of financial assistance to religious organizations in Azerbaijan.