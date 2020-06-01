Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Force - the only language adversary understands

By Azernews





The language of force is the only one the enemy understands, the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Trend.

"The Azerbaijani army will certainly exercise the right for force to liberate the occupied territories. The measures to be taken will be much more destructive than those taken in 2015, 2016 and 2018. The enemy will suffer extensive losses, which in turn will lead to its complete defeat," said the ministry's press service.

“The only language to speak with the enemy is the language of force, by using which we will push the occupying forces of Armenia to leave our territories,” the press service noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.