Armenian PM infected with coronavirus

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family have been infected with the coronavirus, the Armenian media reported on 31 May.

According to the report, the Armenian PM said in a live video on his Facebook page that the coronavirus test he and his family gave yesterday had a positive result.

"Although I had no symptoms, I decided to take the test because I was going to visit military units, and the test was positive", he noted.

It should be noted that 9,492 infections and 139 death cases have been recorded in Armenia so far.