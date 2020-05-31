Defense Minister: Azerbaijani army must be ready to liberate occupied lands

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has said the country’s military personnel must be ready to liberate the Armenian occupied lands.

Hasanov made the remarks during the official meeting with the command staff of the Azerbaijan Army on May 30.

Commenting on President Ilham Aliyev’s recent statement about the readiness of the Azerbaijani army to carry out any task by the commander-in-chief, Hasanov said that this evaluation further raised the moral-psychological state and increased the fighting spirit of the military personnel.

The minister said that these words of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces are order for the command staff of the army, adding that the military personnel must be ready to deliver devastating strikes against the adversary in all directions to liberate the occupied lands.

“The adversary must realize that the steps that we will undertake this time would be different from those in April 2016, and the blows to be delivered will lead to its political, economic, and military collapse as a whole," Hasanov said.

Highly appreciating the results of the Large-Scale Operational-Tactical Exercises held on May 18-22, Hasanov noted that major attention is paid on increasing the professionalism of military personnel and military command and control bodies, as well as on the practical use of combat equipment and other military means.

"The troops have fully achieved their goals, the military personnel amassed its practical experience and skills in carrying out combat operations and also demonstrated real abilities in the field", he emphasized.

Furthermore, Hasanov urged to further improve the quality of intensive training with military personnel on combat training, practical shooting, and control of various military equipment that is being conducted in training centres and training ranges. The minister also stressed that one of the keys to the success of the Azerbaijan Army is a high ideological and moral-psychological training of military personnel.

Emphasizing the importance of further expanding activities in this field and increasing its effectiveness in accordance with the recommendations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Hasanov noted.

“The campaigns conducted by the adversary and the forces supporting them against our army do not and will not yield any results. We are sure that due to the support of the president and the state, at the same time, the efforts of the patriotic forces will reveal hostile intentions towards the Azerbaijani soldier, and those who take part in these actions will have been brought to responsibility within the law”.

Furthermore, Hasanov noted that as a result of Azerbaijan’s successful foreign policy, the military-technical capability of the army has significantly improved.

"The regular equipping of our units with modern weapons and military equipment made in Turkey, France, Spain, Italy, Israel, Russia, Belarus, and other countries with developed defence industry demonstrates the significant superiority of our army over the enemy in terms of logistic support", the minister added.

Hasanov gave specific instructions to command staff to continue active reconnaissance in the depths of the advisory's defence using modern equipment, to improve the conditions of combat duty, to ensure the safety of military personnel, to increase the level of combat and mobilization readiness, to provide medical services to servicemen and on the other issues.



