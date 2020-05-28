President, first lady inaugurate Gobu Park-3 residential complex for IDPs

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobu Park-3 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district, Baku, zerbaijani presidential press-service.

After viewing the complex, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with a group of IDPs.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.





