President, first lady inaugurate Gobu Park-3 residential complex for IDPs

28 May 2020

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobu Park-3 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district, Baku, zerbaijani presidential press-service.

After viewing the complex, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with a group of IDPs.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.



