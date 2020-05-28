TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Aliyev marks Republic Day in Facebook post

28 May 2020 [11:33] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has marked May 28 Republic Day in a post in his official Facebook page. 

"Today`s Azerbaijani state, which is a successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, realized our people's independence dreams. I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever," the post said.

Azerbaijanis founded Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918 becoming the first Muslim nation to build a democratic republic. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed only 23 months. On April 28, 1920 the Bolshevik 11th Red Army occupied Azerbaijan and the republic collapsed.

